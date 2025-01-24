10 Cheap Eats In Dubai You Need To Try

Al Mallah, AKA an authentic Lebanese restaurant got your cravings covered without breaking the bank! Grab a Shawarma Regular for just AED 10 or go cheesy for AED 13. Feeling snacky? The Falafel Sandwich is only AED 9, and for AED 5, you can snack on six crispy Falafel pieces with Tahina. And if you’re extra hungry, the Shawarma Saj for AED 17 is all yours—delicious and easy on the wallet.

Where? Al Dhiyafah Road

5. AlBaik… AKA the ultimate fix for chicken cravings but on a budget

Famous in Saudi for its crispy fried chicken and CRAZY good prices, it’s the go-to spot for a delicious, budget-friendly meal. Think 10-piece Chicken Nuggets Meal for AED 23 or a Spicy Double BAIK for just AED 12. Affordable, tasty, and totally worth the hype!

Where? Branches here

4. Des Pardes Restaurant: Affordable and open 24/7 to satisfy your hunger

This place is a hidden gem for those craving hearty Desi flavors on a budget. With dishes like Chicken Dum Biryani for just AED 18, half a portion of Chicken Kadai for AED 18, and Biryani Rice for only AED 12, it’s the perfect spot for affordable comfort food. Plus, the glowing Google reviews don’t lie—this place is as delicious as it is pocket-friendly.