10 Cheap Eats In Dubai You Need To Try

We’ve all been there—end of the month, wallet’s feeling light, but the craving to eat out is strong. Luckily, Dubai isn’t all gold and glitz; it’s packed with affordable eats that serve up flavor without emptying your bank account.
These affordable eateries are perfect for indulging in diverse cuisines WITHOUT feeling the pinch. Yup, you’re welcome.
10. Dubai OGs know—if you haven’t tried Ravi Restaurant at least once, have you really lived in the city?
A legendary spot in Satwa, Ravi Restaurant serves hearty Pakistani dishes like butter chicken, daal fry, and biryani. Meals here cost as little as AED 15 per person, making it a must-visit for those craving authentic flavors on a budget. Expect budget-friendly dishes like chicken tikka for AED 16, chana chicken at AED 19, or a plate of biryani rice for just AED 14.
8. Al Ustad Special Kabab is a hidden gem that’s become a favorite…
This spot is a true Dubai classic, serving authentic Iranian dishes near Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. It’s budget-friendly, full of old-world charm, and perfect for a meal while exploring the old town. Not sure what to try? The kebabs are melt-in-your-mouth good—and they start at just AED 17.
7. Mama’esh isn’t just big on giving back—they’re big on great prices too
Amazing prices incoming… An authentic Palestinian za’atar manakish for just AED 11, packed with all the flavor you crave! Their Za’atar & Cheese Fatayer is only AED 21, and many more dishes are similarly priced. With branches all over the city, getting your hands on a delicious plate is never more than a few minutes away.
6. Al Mallah is all about yummy eats with no wallet drama… go spoil yourself
Al Mallah, AKA an authentic Lebanese restaurant got your cravings covered without breaking the bank! Grab a Shawarma Regular for just AED 10 or go cheesy for AED 13. Feeling snacky? The Falafel Sandwich is only AED 9, and for AED 5, you can snack on six crispy Falafel pieces with Tahina. And if you’re extra hungry, the Shawarma Saj for AED 17 is all yours—delicious and easy on the wallet.
5. AlBaik… AKA the ultimate fix for chicken cravings but on a budget
Famous in Saudi for its crispy fried chicken and CRAZY good prices, it’s the go-to spot for a delicious, budget-friendly meal. Think 10-piece Chicken Nuggets Meal for AED 23 or a Spicy Double BAIK for just AED 12. Affordable, tasty, and totally worth the hype!
4. Des Pardes Restaurant: Affordable and open 24/7 to satisfy your hunger
This place is a hidden gem for those craving hearty Desi flavors on a budget. With dishes like Chicken Dum Biryani for just AED 18, half a portion of Chicken Kadai for AED 18, and Biryani Rice for only AED 12, it’s the perfect spot for affordable comfort food. Plus, the glowing Google reviews don’t lie—this place is as delicious as it is pocket-friendly.
3. New York Fries is the American fast food everyone loves for its reasonable prices
This restaurant is bringing the heat with some seriously tasty dishes. Grab a Chicken Hot Dog for AED 19, or go all out with a Loaded Chicken Hot Dog topped with Butter Chicken for AED 25. Moreover, if you’re feeling beefy, the Beef Hot Dog is also AED 19. Delicious, satisfying, and perfect for any craving.
2. Aroos Damascus is a long-time favorite in Dubai for authentic Syrian food that’s big on flavor and easy on the wallet
Known for its generous portions and bustling vibe, it’s the go-to spot for everything from juicy kebabs to fresh fattoush. Grab a Half Charcoal Chicken for just AED 25, a Falafel Sandwich for AED 6, or a Manqusha Cheese with Meat for AED 13. Big portions, small prices—it’s perfect for casual eats with family or friends!
1. Laffah is a must-visit spot for delicious and affordable eats
Dubai OGs know this spot hits differently every single time. Grab a Small Chicken Shawarma Lebanese style for just AED 12, a French Fries Potato Sandwich for AED 13, or a Chicken Burger on burger bread for AED 21. Affordable, delicious, and perfect for any craving.