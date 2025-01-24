Community

10 Cheap Eats In Dubai You Need To Try

Avatar
By

We’ve all been there—end of the month, wallet’s feeling light, but the craving to eat out is strong. Luckily, Dubai isn’t all gold and glitz; it’s packed with affordable eats that serve up flavor without emptying your bank account.

These affordable eateries are perfect for indulging in diverse cuisines WITHOUT feeling the pinch. Yup, you’re welcome.

10. Dubai OGs know—if you haven’t tried Ravi Restaurant at least once, have you really lived in the city?

A legendary spot in Satwa, Ravi Restaurant serves hearty Pakistani dishes like butter chicken, daal fry, and biryani. Meals here cost as little as AED 15 per person, making it a must-visit for those craving authentic flavors on a budget. Expect budget-friendly dishes like chicken tikka for AED 16, chana chicken at AED 19, or a plate of biryani rice for just AED 14.

Where? Satwa

Recommended

10 Cheap Eats In Dubai You Need To Try10 Cheap Eats In Dubai You Need To TryFaz3 Shared Iconic Pictures Of His Ski Trip In France’s CourchevelFaz3 Shared Iconic Pictures Of His Ski Trip In France’s CourchevelDubai Bling’s Ebraheem Al Samadi Confirmed His Divorce On A PodcastDubai Bling’s Ebraheem Al Samadi Confirmed His Divorce On A Podcast

 

View this post on Instagram

9. Filli Cafe is popular for its tasty menu and budget-friendly prices

For chai lovers, Filli Cafe’s signature Zafran tea is a must-try. Add a Cheesy Oman Chips Melt, and you’ve got a snack that’s both delicious and budget-friendly at AED 20-25. A deal you can’t resist!

Where? Branches here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FiLLi Cafe (@fillicafe)

8. Al Ustad Special Kabab is a hidden gem that’s become a favorite…

This spot is a true Dubai classic, serving authentic Iranian dishes near Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. It’s budget-friendly, full of old-world charm, and perfect for a meal while exploring the old town. Not sure what to try? The kebabs are melt-in-your-mouth good—and they start at just AED 17.

Where? Bur Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carl Chuidian (@thechuishowph)

7. Mama’esh isn’t just big on giving back—they’re big on great prices too

Amazing prices incoming… An authentic Palestinian za’atar manakish for just AED 11, packed with all the flavor you crave! Their Za’atar & Cheese Fatayer is only AED 21, and many more dishes are similarly priced. With branches all over the city, getting your hands on a delicious plate is never more than a few minutes away.

Where? Branches here

 6. Al Mallah is all about yummy eats with no wallet drama… go spoil yourself

Al Mallah, AKA an authentic Lebanese restaurant got your cravings covered without breaking the bank! Grab a Shawarma Regular for just AED 10 or go cheesy for AED 13. Feeling snacky? The Falafel Sandwich is only AED 9, and for AED 5, you can snack on six crispy Falafel pieces with Tahina. And if you’re extra hungry, the Shawarma Saj for AED 17 is all yours—delicious and easy on the wallet.

Where? Al Dhiyafah Road

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Mallah (@almallahuae)

 

5. AlBaik… AKA the ultimate fix for chicken cravings but on a budget

Famous in Saudi for its crispy fried chicken and CRAZY good prices, it’s the go-to spot for a delicious, budget-friendly meal. Think 10-piece Chicken Nuggets Meal for AED 23 or a Spicy Double BAIK for just AED 12. Affordable, tasty, and totally worth the hype!

Where? Branches here

4. Des Pardes Restaurant: Affordable and open 24/7 to satisfy your hunger

This place is a hidden gem for those craving hearty Desi flavors on a budget. With dishes like Chicken Dum Biryani for just AED 18, half a portion of Chicken Kadai for AED 18, and Biryani Rice for only AED 12, it’s the perfect spot for affordable comfort food. Plus, the glowing Google reviews don’t lie—this place is as delicious as it is pocket-friendly.

Where? Oud Metha

3. New York Fries is the American fast food everyone loves for its reasonable prices

This restaurant is bringing the heat with some seriously tasty dishes. Grab a Chicken Hot Dog for AED 19, or go all out with a Loaded Chicken Hot Dog topped with Butter Chicken for AED 25. Moreover, if you’re feeling beefy, the Beef Hot Dog is also AED 19. Delicious, satisfying, and perfect for any craving.

Where? Branches here 

2. Aroos Damascus is a long-time favorite in Dubai for authentic Syrian food that’s big on flavor and easy on the wallet

Known for its generous portions and bustling vibe, it’s the go-to spot for everything from juicy kebabs to fresh fattoush. Grab a Half Charcoal Chicken for just AED 25, a Falafel Sandwich for AED 6, or a Manqusha Cheese with Meat for AED 13. Big portions, small prices—it’s perfect for casual eats with family or friends!

Where? Branches here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aroos Damascus (@aroos.damascus)

1. Laffah is a must-visit spot for delicious and affordable eats

Dubai OGs know this spot hits differently every single time. Grab a Small Chicken Shawarma Lebanese style for just AED 12, a French Fries Potato Sandwich for AED 13, or a Chicken Burger on burger bread for AED 21. Affordable, delicious, and perfect for any craving.

Where? Branches here

READ NEXT: 11 Places To Get The Best Matcha In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service