The UAE's 100 Million Meals Campaign Is Providing Food Aid To 20 Countries

It’s out of the question whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economies of most countries. Everyone felt it in their own way. Food became scarce and the economies were falling.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai launched the biggest food drive in region.

The 100 Million Meals campaign is providing 100 million food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries

The campaign was launched to provide 100 million meals, across 20 countries, during the Holy Month of Ramadan

The 20 countries are in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Anyone can donate to the 100 Million Meals campaign by calling the toll-free number: 8004999, sending and SMS, bank transfer or directly through their website. You can donate from AED10 to AED500.

As of Wednesday April 14, the number of meals donated are 42,279,391 and counting. Every Dirham is one meal.

Local companies have made huge contributions to 100 Million Meals

Saeed Al Tayer, managing director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said the body had donated Dh10 million to the cause. The Road Transport Authority (RTA) donated AED5 million to the campaign.

HE Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment towards supporting the global humanitarian causes.

The UAE has a long history of standing with people from all walks of life in the most difficult times. This year’s campaign takes our commitment to humanitarian causes further than ever before, as we aim to provide food for more than 100 million people in low-income areas across 20 countries.

Al Gergawi, said.

