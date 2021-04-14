The UAE's 100 Million Meals Campaign Is Providing Food Aid To 20 Countries

It’s out of the question whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economies of most countries. Everyone felt it in their own way. Food became scarce and the economies were falling.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai launched the biggest food drive in region.

The 100 Million Meals campaign is providing 100 million food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries