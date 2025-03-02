4th Ramadan Alone: A Dubai Delivery Rider’s Story Moves People

On the first day of Ramadan, a delivery rider from Dubai captured a moment that has touched many hearts. In a moving video shared on TikTok, he pulls over on the side of the road to break his fast.

What makes this moment even more heartfelt is the story behind it.

The rider wrote in his video caption that this is his 4th Ramadan spent away from his family – an experience many residents could relate to

The response to his video has been overwhelmingly positive

Commenters flooded the post with supportive and encouraging messages. Many expressed admiration for his strength and resilience, reminding him that even when far from family, the warmth and solidarity of the community can be a comforting presence. Others also shared that they too are going through the same thing!

For those who need a little reminder of the power of community during these special moments, the video is worth a watch. It’s a heartfelt snapshot of everyday life that beautifully captures how even small moments can carry deep emotional significance.

