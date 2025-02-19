10 Iftar Spots You Need To Try This Ramadan

Ramadan in Dubai is all about those cozy vibes, great company, and even better food! It’s the perfect time to gather with your loved ones and enjoy some of the tastiest Iftar spreads the city has to offer.
So, if you’re looking for the perfect place to break your fast, keep reading – we’ve got you covered.
10. Shanghai Me’s Ramadan dining experience in DIFC: A taste of the Orient this Holy Month
This Ramadan, head to Shanghai Me in DIFC for a delicious dining experience. From 5 PM to 7 PM every day, enjoy a curated menu with a choice of salad, starter, main course, side, and dessert… It’s the perfect spot to break your fast with delicious flavors and the restaurant’s signature vibe.
9. Celebrate Ramadan at Barfly by Buddha-Bar with a special Iftar menu
Try out starters like Mushroom Veggie Soup, Lamb Tsukune Skewer, and more, followed by mains like Slow Cooked Lamb Leg or Josper Seabass Fillet. Finish off with Date Pudding or Um Ali for dessert. Located at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the rooftop views and relaxed vibes make it the perfect spot to unwind.
How much? AED 250 per person, including 2 hours of non-alcoholic drinks
8. International + Arabic dishes are calling at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah
Enjoy a wide range of stations, including Soup & Bread, Cold and Hot Arabic Mezze, Salad, Sushi & Maki Rolls, Live Manakish & Saj, Shawarma, BBQ, Pasta, Kunafa, and Lamb Ouzi. For dessert, indulge in both regular and hot dessert stations. Refresh with Ramadan drink options like Ramadan juices, Arabic coffee and black tea. The Layali Ramadan Tent features live music, Oud & Tabla performances, and is available throughout Ramadan for a peaceful, indulgent escape.
How much? Weekdays: AED 245 per person | Weekends: AED 260 per person | Children: AED 122.50 and AED 130 respectively
7. Celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan the Michelin Way with Exquisite Iftar Menu at Punjab Grill
Punjab Grill, the Michelin-recognized gem in Dubai, is ready to host your Iftar gatherings with a mix of tradition, luxury, and innovation. Enjoy their four-course Iftar Special for AED 165, featuring dishes like Chicken Tikka, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Butter Chicken, and sweet treats like Umm Ali or Kesar Rasmalai, available from sunset until 8pm. For an elevated experience, try the five-course Ramadan Tasting Menu for AED 275, available from 8pm onwards.
How much? AED 165 or AED 275 – depending on the package
6. Enjoy Iftar with a stunning view at Vida Creek Harbour
This Ramadan, enjoy a memorable Iftar at The Courtyard with a beautiful view of the skyline. Indulge in a delicious international buffet while relaxing by the Creek, surrounded by calming outdoor vibes and lively Arabic tunes. It’s the perfect spot to unwind, savor the flavors of Ramadan, and experience the magic of the season under the stars… sounds LOVELY!
How much? AED 230 per person | AED 190 per person (group special for 8+ guests)
5. You can never go wrong with Iftar in a retro-futuristic ambiance at Amelia
Savor a unique Iftar at Amelia, where Japanese-Peruvian cuisine meets Mediterranean flavors in Downtown Dubai at Address Sky View. For AED 295 per person, indulge in a set menu available daily from sunset to 9 PM, featuring dishes like Rollo de Camarones, Wagyu Bao, Pollo Asado, and Sea Bass, with vegetarian options like Risotto Nero. Refresh with Ramadan-inspired beverages and end with desserts like Passion Yuzu Cheesecake or Pelota de Chocolate, alongside aromatic teas.
4. A classic! The Majlis at DWTC, one of Dubai’s longest-running Ramadan venues, is back for another season
A signature Ramadan experience awaits at The Majlis, offering a stunning setting for tradition, reflection, and connection. Indulge in global flavors crafted by an award-winning catering team, with live cooking stations serving fresh pasta, meats, sushi, salads, Asian and Indian specialties, and a dedicated Emirati corner featuring the signature Emirati date toffee pudding… P.S: It’s a very Insta-worthy spot too!
How much? Adults: AED 235 per person | Kids (6-12 years): AED 115 |Kids (below 6 years): FREE
3. Experience the enchantment of Ramadan with the Grand Starlit Iftar at Al Habtoor Grand Resort
Enjoy a magical Ramadan evening at the Grand Starlit Iftar at Al Habtoor Grand Resort’s Grand Garden Lawn. Dine under the twinkling lights, surrounded by lush greenery, as you feast on a spread of Arabian flavors. From live cooking stations serving up Fattoush, Kibba Akras, and Malfouf Mahshi to refreshing sips of Jallab and Kamar Al Dein, there’s plenty to indulge in. And of course, no iftar is complete without freshly made Kunafa and Baklawa! With live entertainment setting the mood, this is one iftar experience you don’t want to miss.
How much? AED 230 per person for weekdays | AED 190 per person for weekends
2. Gather your crew for a memorable Iftar at Renaissance Business Bay – the perfect spot for a group feast
Renaissance Business Bay is hosting its first-ever Iftar, and it’s all about bringing people together. Perfect for big groups, the buffet mixes classic Ramadan flavors with a modern twist, making it a great spot for corporate teams, families, and friends. With top-notch service and a cozy atmosphere, their Iftar packages cater to groups of 30 or more, offering a feast that celebrates tradition with a fresh, contemporary touch.
How much? Packages start from AED 135 per person (Minimum 30 guests), with customizable options available upon request.
1. Embrace timeless Ramadan traditions in a luxurious setting at Address Downtown
This Ramadan, embrace the spirit of togetherness at Address Hotels & Resorts with a truly special Iftar experience. Enjoy a lavish buffet filled with Middle Eastern favorites, global delights, and decadent desserts, all in a warm and elegant setting. With live stations and the soulful melodies of traditional Oudh, it’s the perfect place to gather and celebrate.
How much? AED 315 per person | AED 155 for kids (6 – 11years)