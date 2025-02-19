10 Iftar Spots You Need To Try This Ramadan

Ramadan in Dubai is all about those cozy vibes, great company, and even better food! It’s the perfect time to gather with your loved ones and enjoy some of the tastiest Iftar spreads the city has to offer.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect place to break your fast, keep reading – we’ve got you covered.

10. Shanghai Me’s Ramadan dining experience in DIFC: A taste of the Orient this Holy Month