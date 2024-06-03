A Blind YouTuber Visited Dubai And Loved How Accessible It Is

The UAE is paving the way in accessibility. Buildings are equipped with ramps, elevators and diable-friendly bathroom stalls. Many public places offer wheelchairs and have dedicated parking spots reserved for People Of Determination. Even Dubai beaches are accessible with walkways on the sand and floating wheelchairs.

Dubai is always a step ahead, thinking of the needs of People Of Determination.

Molly Burke, a blind YouTuber from Canada visited Dubai and she was mind-blown by the accessibility features

She visited Dubai Mall and couldn’t take her guide dog, but she had her cane handy. She spotted the service where you can leave your shopping bags at a desk for safekeeping until you’re ready to go home. She said it’s such a useful service for someone with a disability. And while she was waiting, a staff member brought over a chair for her to sit on!

She also visited a beach in Dubai where she admired the pathway along the beach that is dedicated to People Of Determination.