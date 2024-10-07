A Dubai Resident’s Traffic Light Wish Was Granted By The RTA!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
RTA is always pulling out all the stops to ensure traffic management in Dubai is top-notch and that’s something all residents know. But one thing you may not have known is that they’re very responsive on social media and they welcome suggestions all the time!
There’s a U-turn on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street that can get quite busy because there’s incoming traffic that basically never stops. As a result, the people at the U-turn wait a very long time and it could be solved with a simple traffic light.
RTA responded to her message!
All it took was a DM to the authority and a little problem was resolved.
