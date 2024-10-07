A Dubai Resident’s Traffic Light Wish Was Granted By The RTA!

RTA is always pulling out all the stops to ensure traffic management in Dubai is top-notch and that’s something all residents know. But one thing you may not have known is that they’re very responsive on social media and they welcome suggestions all the time!

A Dubai resident messaged RTA about adding a traffic light at the U-turn and they responded swiftly

There’s a U-turn on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street that can get quite busy because there’s incoming traffic that basically never stops. As a result, the people at the U-turn wait a very long time and it could be solved with a simple traffic light.

RTA responded to her message!

And guess what! RTA took her suggestion and there’s a traffic light at the U-turn – WIN WIN!

All it took was a DM to the authority and a little problem was resolved.

