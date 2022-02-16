A Family Named Their Daughter Dubai Because They LOVE The City

Here’s a casual fact: parents get around nine months to pick a suitable name for their lil ones. Sounds like plenty of time, right?

If you’re not already a parent, you may have admired or laughed at other parent’s name choices for their kids

Some pick whack low-effort names like North and some go full on out to give their kids legendary names. These cool parents did just that.

Towards the end of 2021, an Albanian family welcomed a baby girl into the world. They wanted to give their sweet newborn a name that would represent future and luck.

And so they decided to call their daughter ‘Dubai’!

The parents absolutely love the city. They say that Dubai is beautiful and their daughter deserves a beautiful name.

Oh we’ve all heard of Paris, and, Brooklyn, and Sydney – now it’s time for Dubai to shine! Of course, this is not the first time someone’s named their daughter Dubai.

An Emirati writer and columnist, Dubai Abulhoul, also holds the unique name.

Woohoo, go Dubai!

