A Kiddo In India Used Rubik’s Cubes To Create A Portrait Of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan!

Mayar Ibrahim
By

Now this is talent! All the way from Kerala, Krishnaneel Anil decided to put his creative mind to work and he came up with using rubik’s cubes as a medium for this portrait. The little artist created a portrait of Dubai’s crown prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid!

The kiddo used 600 rubik’s cubes while taking on this challenge to create a portrait of His Highness

Jamalhydrose Hydrose shared a video of Krishnaneel Anil on Instagram creating the portrait one rubik’s cube at a time.

Krishnaneel Art

Just look at how proud Krishnaneel Anil looks with his 600 rubik’s cubes portrait of the Dubai Crown prince!

This is what talent looks like and it’s honestly mind-blowing how good this portrait looks!

Check out his process here:

 

