A Man Saved An Injured Pigeon From Oncoming Traffic In Al Jaddaf Dubai

Here’s a fun fact for you: February 17 is Random Act Of Kindness Day and Dubai residents are all about that! You always find residents constantly saving an injured pigeon, dog, cat, whatever it is, they’re always there to help, whether it’s ‘Random Act Of Kindness Day’ or not.

A Dubai resident was spotted saving a pigeon that got injured on the main road

The cars were coming in but the man still crossed to move the injured pigeon off the road

@mona_r_bisht shared the video of a man helping a bird and now it’s getting all the attention with over 80,000 views! The man crossed 4 lanes until he got to the pigeon which appeared to be unable to fly after getting injured. He avoided the traffic and lifted the pigeon off the floor and to safety. If this incident doesn’t define the big hearts of the residents, we don’t know what does! Salut to the mystery superhero.

