A Woman Moves To Dubai After The Safety Of Her Family Was Seriously Threatened In The States

Jassy Stokes is from the United States and she made the decision to move to one of the safest cities in the world because they were starting to experience some traumatic events

A study by InsureMyTrip, ranks Dubai as the third safest city in the world for solo female travellers.

She sat down with Lovin Dubai and told the story that made her pack her bags and move to Dubai!

Jassy’s nephew had a side job as a Door Dash delivery member, which is relatively similar to Careem’s here in Dubai. He was done with a delivery and heading home when he heard the passenger side window crash and break, not knowing that he had been shot twice. He ducked, ran through a red light and hit a pole before people came to his aid. Luckily and thankfully he survived!

This incident made Jassy shift her Door Dash working hours and completely avoid the area where her nephew was shot. The second incident happened during the day when she was out making a delivery. She reached the front door, bent over to place the package when a man holding a gun beside her. With her degree in Criminal Justice, she knew to take a picture of the package but include the man’s leg and foot as evidence. He seemed to have noticed her phone and so he held the gun behind his back which allowed her to leave as fast as she could with her children who were in the car.

Both those incidents were enough to have Jassy consider moving with her family to a much safer place! She researched and learned that Dubai is that place.

She has a lot of experience in many different fields and is looking for a job in the city. if you know anyone with an admin role opportunity, contact her on LinkedIn: (jassycrazyfaithstokes)