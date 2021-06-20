A Delivery Driver Showed Us What Humanity And Care Looks Like

The Talabat delivery driver was dropping off a birthday cake to a customer when he heard a baby inside the apartment crying

Food delivery drivers are our heroes! They give us food and right to our doorstep which is such a gift. One delivery driver by the name of Mohammad Hassan was the hero for a customer yesterday.

This delivery driver showed A LOT of humanity and care

A good deed goes a long way

Hadeer Wafy stated at the beginning of her post. She shared the story of what happened with the Talabat driver on LinkedIn.

When he called to notify he arrived to her residence, she told him she’d be 10 minutes late but that he could leave it at the door. He refused to leave saying “Ma’am I can’t leave ! I hear a baby crying inside.” Although she told him someone was with the baby, she arrived 10 minutes later to find him waiting with the cake.

I arrived, rushing up to check on the baby and I see this hero driver still standing at my door with the cake and he refused to leave until I arrive to make sure my baby is okay

She also added a very important note that “people like him (Mohammad Hassan) prove that Humanity is amazing! Thank you so much Mohammad and talabat for brining such decent and caring people to our lives.”