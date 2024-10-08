Dubai And Abu Dhabi Communities Can Pack Relief Boxes For Lebanon Soon

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
“The UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign has officially launched today, running until October 21. It’s aimed to encourage members of the community, institutions, government and private organisations to contribute to the cause.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
International Philanthropic Council to begin collecting donations for ‘#UAE_Stands_With_Lebanon’ Campaign tomorrow#WamNews https://t.co/cV16MQ0bOO pic.twitter.com/oMY8PqPNBO
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) October 7, 2024
Dubai: on Saturday, October 12, from 9am – 1pm at Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City
Abu Dhabi: on Sunday, October 13, from 9am – 1pm at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Zayed Port (building 1)
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: Emirates Banned Pagers And Walkie-Talkies On All Flights Following Lebanon Attacks
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service