Dubai And Abu Dhabi Communities Can Pack Relief Boxes For Lebanon Soon

“The UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign has officially launched today, running until October 21. It’s aimed to encourage members of the community, institutions, government and private organisations to contribute to the cause.

UAE residents can begin donating to Lebanon through the Emirates Red Crescent

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Donation drives will also run in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai: on Saturday, October 12, from 9am – 1pm at Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City

Abu Dhabi: on Sunday, October 13, from 9am – 1pm at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Zayed Port (building 1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE President Extends Aid To Lebanese Refugees In Syria

READ NEXT: Emirates Banned Pagers And Walkie-Talkies On All Flights Following Lebanon Attacks



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!