Dubai-Based Mais Vault Revealed She’s Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Mais Vault, a popular influencer known for her wit, and comedic content recently shared some heartbreaking news with her followers on social media. If you’ve been following Mai, at least recently, then you may have noticed she’s been posting TikToks with wigs and scarves. It made her fans suspect something might be wrong.

Mai revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and she’s received such an outpour of love

In a video, the Egyptian influencer addressed the concerns and comments

She said she’s receiving treatment, aka chemotherapy and unfortunately, she did lose her hair

Her spirits remain high and she’s an incredible inspiration! She assured everyone that she’s okay and has a great support system. Keep her in your prayers.

