Dubai-Based Mais Vault Revealed She’s Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Farah Makhlouf
By

Mais Vault, a popular influencer known for her wit, and comedic content recently shared some heartbreaking news with her followers on social media. If you’ve been following Mai, at least recently, then you may have noticed she’s been posting TikToks with wigs and scarves. It made her fans suspect something might be wrong.

Mai revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and she’s received such an outpour of love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

In a video, the Egyptian influencer addressed the concerns and comments

@maisvault Replying to @isoo78910 sending everyone so much love & positivity #breastcancerin30s ♬ original sound – Mai

She said she’s receiving treatment, aka chemotherapy and unfortunately, she did lose her hair

Her spirits remain high and she’s an incredible inspiration! She assured everyone that she’s okay and has a great support system. Keep her in your prayers.

