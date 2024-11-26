The Best Christmas Markets to Explore in Dubai This Festive Season

Here’s your ultimate guide to the must-visit markets this year!

The holiday season in Dubai is pure magic, and there’s no better way to soak it all up than by visiting its incredible Christmas markets. From sparkling trees and festive treats to family-friendly fun and shopping galore, there’s something for everyone.

Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

If you want to experience a picture-perfect Christmas scene, Madinat Jumeriah’s Christmas Market is where the magic happens. Spread over a massive 1,750 square meters, this festive hotspot is packed with fun for all ages. A jaw-dropping 36-foot Christmas tree sets the scene, complete with dazzling light and sound shows.

Kids can hop on mini trains, bounce around in bungee jumps, or twirl on a Venetian carousel. Meanwhile, adults can soak in the festive vibes with cozy abra rides, indulge in festive food and drinks, and shop for unique gifts. Oh, and don’t miss the gingerbread house workshops and live band performances that’ll have everyone feeling merry!

What: A sprawling festive market filled with activities, shopping, and entertainment

When: December 6, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Ticket Prices: Free entry

Winter District at Dubai Media Amphitheatre

Dubai Media Amphitheatre is turning into a festive dreamland this December. From December 14th to 22nd, the Winter District brings cozy holiday vibes to life. Expect glittering lights, a giant snowman that’s practically Instagram-famous, and a carousel straight out of a holiday fairytale.

When you’re done snapping photos, treat yourself to steaming cups of hot cocoa and sizzling sausages that scream winter indulgence. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the festive spirit with friends or family.

What: A festive wonderland featuring lights, delicious food, and holiday rides

When: December 14–22, 2024

Where: Dubai Media Amphitheatre

Ticket Prices: 25 AED

Yas Winter Fest in Abu Dhabi

While it’s not technically in Dubai, Yas Winter Fest in Abu Dhabi is worth the quick trip. This holiday extravaganza runs from December 13th to 22nd and is packed with snowy fun and carnival thrills. The kids can dive into the mega kids’ zone, meet Santa in his workshop, and send letters straight to the North Pole. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy some serious holiday retail therapy at the artisan markets or cozy up with classic winter treats.

What: A fun-filled festival with snow parks, fireworks, and festive entertainment

When: December 13–22, 2024

Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Prices: 20 AED

Expo City Winter City

Expo City’s Winter Fest is back and ready to wow visitors from December 6th to 31st! Imagine strolling through a twinkling forest of fairy lights, posing under a breathtaking Christmas tree, and feasting on festive treats. Families can enjoy gingerbread house workshops, Santa-themed ziplines, and live performances. And of course, Santa himself might just pop in for a visit! This is the spot to create those magical holiday memories without breaking the bank.

What: A family-friendly festive market with workshops, entertainment, and festive vibes

When: December 6–31, 2024

Where: Expo City, Dubai

Ticket Prices: Free entry

Dubai Night Market (Winter Night Market)

Looking for an after-dark festive adventure? The Dubai Night Market is the perfect place to take a leisurely evening stroll and indulge in amazing eats. Open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., this bustling market has over 40 food stalls featuring a mix of global flavors; Filipino classics, spicy Thai, mouth watering Mexican & even local Emirati sweets. With 64 retail stores to explore, you’re bound to find the perfect gift or treat for yourself.

What: A lively night market with international food and shopping

When: December 6, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Where: Rigga, Deira

Ticket Prices: Free entry

Dubai is sparkling brighter than ever with these incredible Christmas markets so grab your friends and family and let the holiday magic begin!