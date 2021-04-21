Dubai Based Creator Dresses Up As Spiderman And Roams Around NYC

When Toby Maguire first noticed he has spider webs shooting out of his wrists, I think that’s when all the kids on the playground believed they could do the same. The monkey bars suddenly became NYC towers and the crime rate was just sky rocketing.

Whether your favourite Peter Parker is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland, Spiderman surely inspired all.

The Dubai Based Creator, Tom Jauncey, dressed up in a Spiderman suit and roamed around NYC