د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

Dubai Based Creator Dresses Up As Spiderman And Roams Around NYC

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

When Toby Maguire first noticed he has spider webs shooting out of his wrists, I think that’s when all the kids on the playground believed they could do the same. The monkey bars suddenly became NYC towers and the crime rate was just sky rocketing.

Whether your favourite Peter Parker is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland, Spiderman surely inspired all.

The Dubai Based Creator, Tom Jauncey, dressed up in a Spiderman suit and roamed around NYC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey)

Tom Jauncey creates incredible content but his newest Spiderman edition, took the internet by storm

After being away from New York for 5 months, it’s time for Tom Parker, I mean, Peter Parker to return to fighting crime. Because you know, crime fighting looks better on your resume than content creating.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey)

Quarantine made us all do things we never thought we would

We were all bored in the house and in the house bored but Tom decided to become British Spiderman. He created some astounding content with their behind the scenes for all you fellow creators.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey)

Spiderman doesn’t have a fear of heights, DUH!

Last year, Tom shared a video of Spiderman outside of the window of a NYC tower. The video reached over 2 MILLION views. You could catch the entire Spiderman series on his TikTok!

@tomjaunceyBTS from my last post 😱. Would you do this? @jerometraveller ##gonnaknow ##behindthescenes ##bts ##btsedits ##behindthescenesnyc ##makingoff @adoramanyc♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason

When Spiderman is not in New York, he’s here in Dubai

Sometimes Spidey has to take a break and that’s why Tom shares his amazing photos and videos of Dubai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Could Impose Movement Restrictions On Unvaccinated People

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?