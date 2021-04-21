Community
Dubai Based Creator Dresses Up As Spiderman And Roams Around NYC
When Toby Maguire first noticed he has spider webs shooting out of his wrists, I think that’s when all the kids on the playground believed they could do the same. The monkey bars suddenly became NYC towers and the crime rate was just sky rocketing.
Whether your favourite Peter Parker is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland, Spiderman surely inspired all.
The Dubai Based Creator, Tom Jauncey, dressed up in a Spiderman suit and roamed around NYC
Tom Jauncey creates incredible content but his newest Spiderman edition, took the internet by storm
After being away from New York for 5 months, it’s time for Tom Parker, I mean, Peter Parker to return to fighting crime. Because you know, crime fighting looks better on your resume than content creating.
Quarantine made us all do things we never thought we would
We were all bored in the house and in the house bored but Tom decided to become British Spiderman. He created some astounding content with their behind the scenes for all you fellow creators.
Spiderman doesn’t have a fear of heights, DUH!
Last year, Tom shared a video of Spiderman outside of the window of a NYC tower. The video reached over 2 MILLION views. You could catch the entire Spiderman series on his TikTok!
When Spiderman is not in New York, he’s here in Dubai
Sometimes Spidey has to take a break and that’s why Tom shares his amazing photos and videos of Dubai.