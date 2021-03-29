Concerned Resident Calls For An Upgraded Path Between Dubai Communities Larges stretches of sand are not uncommon in Dubai, (we are built on a desert after all!), but as communities grow, local neighbourhoods that are not connected by walkways can become a hindrance. A stretch of sand between Arabian Ranches and The Sustainable City is causing ire among some residents. People walk across the patch of sand regularly, to visit the neighbour community and make use of its amenities, such as schools. However, the 100m stretch of sand becomes deeper at one end which makes it tricky for bikes and pushchairs to get through. The alternative is walking via a dangerous hard shoulder, or hop in the car for a 15-minute drive. The beginning of the crossing between two Dubai communities

The sand becomes deeper further in, which makes walking between the communities difficult for anyone on wheels

The 100m route is tricky for families and the alternative is unsafe Resident Zoe Cresswell spoke to Lovin Dubai about some of the challenges the current pathway imposes, she said, ‘it’s difficult for families or young children – prams, bikes etc are very hard to get over the deeper sand,’ she added that it’s unsafe, ‘access to the sandy path as you have to nip onto the road first at AR2’. It’s also a dusty route and not convenient for the students who need to travel between the two communities to get to school. Although there have recently been some improvements to the hard shoulder, including the addition of bollards to make the route slightly safer, the route is still a cause for concern. Walking the hard shoulder is dangerous and many people have resorted to driving between the communities, which can take 15-20 minutes, and it’s not exactly environmentally friendly.