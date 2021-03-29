Community
Concerned Resident Calls For An Upgraded Path Between Dubai Communities
Larges stretches of sand are not uncommon in Dubai, (we are built on a desert after all!), but as communities grow, local neighbourhoods that are not connected by walkways can become a hindrance.
A stretch of sand between Arabian Ranches and The Sustainable City is causing ire among some residents.
People walk across the patch of sand regularly, to visit the neighbour community and make use of its amenities, such as schools. However, the 100m stretch of sand becomes deeper at one end which makes it tricky for bikes and pushchairs to get through. The alternative is walking via a dangerous hard shoulder, or hop in the car for a 15-minute drive.
The beginning of the crossing between two Dubai communities
The sand becomes deeper further in, which makes walking between the communities difficult for anyone on wheels
The 100m route is tricky for families and the alternative is unsafe
Resident Zoe Cresswell spoke to Lovin Dubai about some of the challenges the current pathway imposes, she said, ‘it’s difficult for families or young children – prams, bikes etc are very hard to get over the deeper sand,’ she added that it’s unsafe, ‘access to the sandy path as you have to nip onto the road first at AR2’. It’s also a dusty route and not convenient for the students who need to travel between the two communities to get to school.
Although there have recently been some improvements to the hard shoulder, including the addition of bollards to make the route slightly safer, the route is still a cause for concern. Walking the hard shoulder is dangerous and many people have resorted to driving between the communities, which can take 15-20 minutes, and it’s not exactly environmentally friendly.
It’s not clear who owns the land
Concerned resident Zoe reached out to Emaar and TSC, the communities connected to the stretch of sand, along with the RTA, the Roads and Transport Authority, however, neither parties claim the land.
Zoe is simply asking for safe and easy access between the communities. A secure path between Arabian Ranches and The Sustainable City would reduce pollution, bring health benefits to the members of the community who feel forced to drive, and bring a bigger sense of community to the area. She points out that Dubai neighbourhoods are amazing to live in, but it would be brilliant to connect them further.
Do you know who owns this stretch of land? Get in touch -hello@lovindubai.com