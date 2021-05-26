This Dubai Delivery Service Raced To Help A Kid Not Miss Their Exam

Aarti’s kid was sent to school who forgot her Ipad at home. The Ipad is crutial for the child to enter the exam so this taxi service raced to drop it off, hassle free!

Taxis have made things in our life VERY convenient. From dropping you off to your house, to delivering things to your place of work, taxis have always done us a solid.

A huge shout out to @CareemUAE for their delivery service. My kid forgot her ipad at home and would have missed her exam without it. It was delivered to school, glitch free, in under 30 mins with a call back about the details of the delivery. So relieved and super delighted!!!

Aarti took to Twitter to thank Careem for their glitch-free, timeliness, and precise delivery service

Aarti was so pleased with their service, and decided to send them a shoutout. Without them, her kid would’ve missed her exam. Lord knows, we’ve all been on the verge of missing an exam. Careem came to save the day for this fam!

They responded by saying:

Hey Arti, we hope that you are well. This has just brightened up our day and we are feeling overwhelmed. Could you also please help to share the rider details via a DM so we can recognize him for delivering the best of his service.

They will be giving recognition of the rider who carried out the best service. This goes to show your star ratings, comments, suggestions and tweets can go so far!