Dubai Residents Are Refraining From Ordering During Peak Heat

Summers in Dubai are nothing if not hot but the show (aka work) must go on. A number of thoughtful members of the community believe delivery riders shouldn’t be working and fulfilling orders when it’s scorching hot outside.

This community initiative is being spread across social media where people will not order online from 12pm to around 5pm.

Residents are proactively working to minimize the duration delivery riders spend outside during the hottest times of the day

However other members of the community believe this may hinder the riders’ jobs and wages

Commenters were saying that riders earn their wages based on the kilometres they travel and the number of orders they deliver. If people choose to lessen the number of orders they place, riders may not earn the wage they usually do.

At this point, it’s a matter of personal judgement.

