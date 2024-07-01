Dubai’s Metro Is Set To Double Stations By 2040

Dubai has big plans to more than double its Metro and tram stations by 2040 as part of a major public transport development drive. This expansion is part of a broader economic strategy unveiled by the Executive Council of Dubai. Right now, there are 64 stations operating over 84 square kilometers, but by 2030, the plan is to have 96 stations covering 140 square kilometers.
And by 2040, the goal is to reach 140 stations over 228 square kilometers. It looks like Dubai is gearing up for some serious growth and improved connectivity!
What’s the aim?
The Dubai Metro expansion project aims to improve areas around stations. This supports Dubai’s ’20-minute city’ vision. The plan includes increasing public transport use to 45%. It also aims to reduce carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita. Public spaces will be improved to encourage walking & more shaded areas will be added.
Moreover, the project focuses on boosting the population near Metro stations. It will add more residential, commercial, office, and service spaces.
The Executive Council of Dubai approved a plan for developing areas around Metro stations with the aim of enriching economic opportunities and increasing the share of public transport to 45% and reducing carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita.
You’re probably wondering where the new stations will be located…
While the Government of Dubai hasn’t disclosed the exact locations of all new Metro stations, we have a general idea of their placement.
The proposed Blue Line will feature 14 stations, including three interchange points linking the Red and Green lines. It will traverse areas such as Marsa Dubai Creek, Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Silicon Oasis, and Academic City. This expansion aims to accommodate 320,000 additional daily passengers, enhancing city-wide connectivity and transit efficiency.
More details will likely be released soon, so stay tuned!
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Emirates Is Increasing Maternity Leaves And Salaries From July