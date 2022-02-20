Dubai Residents Had A Funny Encounter With HH Sheikh Mohammed On The Road

It’s not every day that you cross paths with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum but when you do, it’s going to be memorable! Some of us have been living in the UAE for a year, 5, 10, or over 30 and never met HH.

2 residents, @chelseagregoryaesthetics and @_nicoleayache, spotted his car on the road and they knew they had to say hello!

The 2 Dubai residents met his HH Sheikh Mohammed and they had such a funny encounter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

HH Sheikh Mohammed made the encounter that much more exciting by throwing in a couple of jokes

You could hear it in their voice they were SUPER excited to meet the Dubai Ruler; anyone would be! But when the Dubai Ruler throws in some jokes, you’re bound to be starstruck. The residents replayed the events and said he asked them both where they’re from and how long have they been living in the UAE. They each replied and then he decides to offer his answers to the questions. He said he’s from Dubai and has been living there for his entire life… no need for the introduction!

It was such a sweet encounter that’ll give you major FOMO.

Listen To The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Is The 3rd Safety City In The World For Solo Female Travelers

Also Read: HH Sheikh Mohammed Delights School Kids By Clicking Group Pics At Expo 2020 Dubai