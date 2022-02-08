HH Sheikh Mohammed Delights School Kids By Clicking Group Pics At Expo 2020 Dubai

POV: You’re a student in Dubai and this is just another ordinary day: Field trips every other week, visiting the Expo with your friends, bumping into the Ruler of Dubai and the Crown Prince… no biggy at all 😅

On Tuesday, Feb 8, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared SUPER cute videos of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai clicking group pics with a bunch of school kids who were thrilled to pose beside the ruler.

The kids can be seen scurrying to get close to the ruler with their Expo passports hanging from their lanyards

Footage of the bunch waving and cheering as Sheikh Mohammed approaches them will have you smiling from ear to ear.

“Expo 2020 is building countless memories for all generations ❤️”

A Lovin Dubai follower, Hind Sergieh, commented our exact thoughts.

Fazza shared more Insta stories of their Expo adventures and ended his series of stories on Tuesday with a picture of his Doggo Zoro!

Ain’t that the face of the luckiest Goldendoodle in the world?!😅

