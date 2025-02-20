Here Are The Changes To Expect During Ramadan In The UAE

Ramadan is a special time in the UAE! Days slow down, nights come alive, and the whole country embraces a spirit of togetherness and reflection.

But if you’re new to the UAE or just need a refresher, here’s what you need to know about the changes that come with the holy month

Working Hours

One of the biggest changes during Ramadan is working hours. Across the UAE, workdays are officially reduced by two hours, and yes, that includes everyone, regardless of whether you’re fasting or not. The best part? No pay cuts! That means you get more time to relax, spend with family, or soak in the Ramadan vibes.

Restaurants

If you’re wondering about food, you’ll be happy to know that most restaurants stay open during the day. You can still grab a coffee, order takeout, or enjoy a dine-in meal. But come sunset, the scene changes completely! Iftar time is peak time and restaurants fill up fast, so booking a table in advance is highly recommended. The same applies to food delivery; order in advance before Iftar and drop a note saying what time you’d like to receive your order.

Shopping

Supermarkets and grocery stores operate as usual, ensuring that you can stock up on dates, sweets, and all the essentials at any time. But if you’re a night owl, you’re in luck! Malls stay open extra late, some even past midnight, making post-Iftar shopping sprees a breeze. But just an FYI, if you’re grocery shopping before Ramadan, expect more crowds and possibly longer queues.

Parking

Paid parking schedules change during Ramadan Different Emirates may have different rules, so if you’re unsure, check with local transport authorities or read the signage near parking areas. Updates on Dubai’s parking timings during Ramadan are coming soon!

Taxis

Here’s a pro tip: Finding a taxi around Iftar can be tricky so your best bet is to book in advance.

