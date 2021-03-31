The Founder Of Heroes Of Hope is doing 7 marathons in 7 days across 7 emirates

We all had that one teaching in school that just inspired us and taught us valuable lessons outside of the curriculum. Hollie Murphy, a P.E teacher, founded Heroes Of Hope, which is a non-profit charity group. Heroes Of Hope is dedicated to get Children Of Determination active.

Children of Determination are heroes and they deserve all the recognition for their efforts and hard work.

Hollie Murphy is raising funds for the heroes by running 7 marathons in 7 days, across the 7 Emirates