Community
The Founder Of Heroes Of Hope Is Doing 7 Marathons In 7 Days Across 7 Emirates
The Founder Of Heroes Of Hope is doing 7 marathons in 7 days across 7 emirates
We all had that one teaching in school that just inspired us and taught us valuable lessons outside of the curriculum. Hollie Murphy, a P.E teacher, founded Heroes Of Hope, which is a non-profit charity group. Heroes Of Hope is dedicated to get Children Of Determination active.
Children of Determination are heroes and they deserve all the recognition for their efforts and hard work.
Also Read: The Dubai Heroes For Hope Charity Had A Busy Week Of Sport Will Warm Your Heart
Hollie Murphy is raising funds for the heroes by running 7 marathons in 7 days, across the 7 Emirates
Hollie started the marathon off in Abu Dhabi on March 27, completing 42km!
She raced to Fujairah, then Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman. Two more days left.
Hollie said she’s doing this for heroes everywhere, including their incredible parents. You can donate by clicking here!
I truly believe in building an inclusive world not just for the children but for the incredible parents. Our families of hope are the true heroes, they show unconditional love, empathy and endless deviation to their children with additional needs.
She captioned the post. Scroll to see her students who showed their support!
Joining Hollie in her journey, is Ghani Souleymane, a coach who notoriously completed 30 ultra marathons in 30 days
Ghani took to Instagram to show his massive support towards Hollie and of course all the heroes.
Thank you so much to all the heroes of hope and their families who consistently come to cheer us up, you have no idea how much that means and help.