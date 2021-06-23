A Dubai Hotel Gives Away 450 Meals To Those In Need

It’s no question that restaurants go through so much produce and lots of it end up in the trash. Whether it’s customers not finishing their meals or some ingredients are more than a day old, restaurants are always facing the potential of food waste. A Dubai hotel repurposed potential food waste into 450 meals!

Distribution of food should only be made through approved charity organisations and Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk got that memo and aced it!

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk repurposed potential food waste into 450 meals to be sent to those in need via the UAE food bank