It Looks Like The Circle Mall In JVC Will Open Real Soon

Although the Jumeirah Village Circle area is not new, it hasn’t had a mall open, which in Dubai’s standards, is weird. The Circle Mall will be the first shopping and leisure destination to open in JVC. It’s about time!

The Circle Mall has been under construction since 2016 and an opening date hasn’t been revealed. However, a quick google search indicates it will be soon. April 8 soon.

It looks like the only mall in JVC is looking to open on April 8, 2021