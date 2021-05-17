Community
Major Fashion Stores In Dubai Are Removing Brands That Don't Support Palestine
Tensions are still rising in Palestine and social media has turned red in support of the country. The UAE is calling on Israel to escalate the situation and since then Dubai residents have been boycotting any brands that are affiliated with Israel to show their support.
Many fashion brand owners who stood in solidarity with Israel have been posted about on social media.
Harvey Nichols Dubai and Kuwait just declared that they are removing Cult Gaia from their stores because their founder showed support of Israel on social media
Images by jacqueline_vonyounis on Instagram
Cult Gaia’s founder shared an Instatory declaring that “Israel has the right to defend itself” against Palestine
Since then, Jasmin Larian put her Instagram on private. Her Instastory stated that there is a lot of misinformation on social media and the hate is targeted to one side. She also said that she is praying for both sides who are affected by the violence. Her Instastory also included an image stating “I support Israel’s right to defend itself”
Bloomingdales and Farfetch have also removed Cult Gaia from their stores in support of Palestine
Bloomingdales and Farfetch have both removed Cult Gaia from their stores because of it’s open show of support towards the violence. Israel’s military is ranked in the top 20 in the world with a budget of $17 billion, according to Business Insider. Palestine doesn’t have an army but very dedicated civilians. For people to say Israel has the right to defend itself against a country with no army, is raising many eyebrows among the Palestinian supporters.