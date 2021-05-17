Major Fashion Stores In Dubai Are Removing Brands That Don't Support Palestine

Tensions are still rising in Palestine and social media has turned red in support of the country. The UAE is calling on Israel to escalate the situation and since then Dubai residents have been boycotting any brands that are affiliated with Israel to show their support.

Many fashion brand owners who stood in solidarity with Israel have been posted about on social media.

Harvey Nichols Dubai and Kuwait just declared that they are removing Cult Gaia from their stores because their founder showed support of Israel on social media

Images by jacqueline_vonyounis on Instagram