UAE Residents Have Gone Red On Social Media For Palestine

In response to the current situation in Palestine, with the tensions in Sheikh Jarrah that started three days ago and Instagram’s apology over removing users’ content, UAE residents have turned their Instagram account pictures a dark red.

UAE officials have previously called for regional peace and stability by reminding authorities to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem, ultimately condemning the escalations in Sheikh Jarrah.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Al Marar, urged Israeli authorities to reduce tensions. “The need is for Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities – in line with international law – to provide necessary protection to Palestinian civilians’ right to practice their religion, and to prevent practices that violate the sanctity of the Holy Al Aqsa Mosque.”

UAE residents turn dark red for Palestine

UAE residents and people from the Middle East have taken it upon themselves to spread information online on the events that have taken place in Palestine in the last three days.

Similar to the Black Lives Matter, Arabs are uniting online by showing support to the Palestinian people through changing their social media icons to dark red, while others are posting videos and images across different platforms.