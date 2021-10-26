Marcell Jacobs The 100m Olympic Champion Is Living It Up In Dubai Right Now

Living the lavish Dubai life at the moment is 100m Olympic Champion, Lamont Marcell Jacobs. The Italian track, field sprinter, and long jumper is the 2020 Olympic 1000 metres champion, the 2021 60m European champion, and a member of the gold medal-winning 4 x 100m relay team at the 2020 Olympics.

We could insert a corny pun about long jumping to Dubai but instead, we’re actually just following his Instastories!

Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs hit some of the nicest places in Dubai

The Olympic Champion went to CZN Burak, Fratelli La Bufala, and Armani Hotel

Hitting some of the nicest places in Dubai, Jacobs went to the Turkish restaurant CZN Burak in Downtown Dubai, and posed in front of the Burj Khalifa. He also went to the Italian restaurant Fratelli La Bufala in JBR, indulging in yummy pizza overlooking the views of Bluewater Island.

Just because it’s vacay, doesn’t mean the grind should stop! Living by that mantra, Jacobs hit the gym at Armani Hotel! Jacobs is also taking us on a journey of Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only In Dubai tonight.

