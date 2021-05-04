Community
People Of Determination Are The Creatives Behind These Plants In Dubai
We’re all guilty of walking into Carrefour for a couple of thinks and walking out with a succulent. They are just so cute, it’s hard to not pick one up. Now while the thought may have not crossed your mind, we know who assembles them. A group of people of determination.
Enable is a social enterprise created by Desert Group. Their vision and products are inspirational. Home and garden products have never been so amazing.
Also Read: A Dubai Mum Shares Her Vulnerabilities As A Mother Of A Person Of Determination
Enable is a place where people of determination can work and be an inspiration to others
Some of the most beautiful plants at Carrefour were made by people of determination
15% of each product sold goes back to the employee who created it to empower their abilities. And 100% of Enable’s products are used to fuel its retail operations. The employees with cognitive disabilities are made to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.
Enable is the first retail entrepreneur program for people of determination
Their products are just awesome! You’ve got the classical fish bowl and vase arrangements that they assemble from start to finish. Your traditional succulents that are perfect for beginners. They are either placed in ceramic, marble, cement or wood planters.
They also hold workshops where they personally teach you how to arrange your own succulents