People Of Determination Are The Creatives Behind These Plants In Dubai

We’re all guilty of walking into Carrefour for a couple of thinks and walking out with a succulent. They are just so cute, it’s hard to not pick one up. Now while the thought may have not crossed your mind, we know who assembles them. A group of people of determination.

Enable is a social enterprise created by Desert Group. Their vision and products are inspirational. Home and garden products have never been so amazing.

Also Read: A Dubai Mum Shares Her Vulnerabilities As A Mother Of A Person Of Determination

Enable is a place where people of determination can work and be an inspiration to others