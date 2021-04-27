Community
UAE Folks Can Catch The Pink Super Moon In All Its Glory Tonight
Get your binoculars and telescopes out to catch the pink super moon in all its glory.
NASA revealed supermoon season is upon us and UAE folks can catch two of them this year.
The first pink moon of the season is tonight and the second will be visible on May 27
Photos via rafiblax, sayanawow & manasiraautt on Instagram
The pink super moon will appear full for three days starting today
NASA confirmed the two full moons of this year are tied. They are on April 27 and May 27, the second will be closer to the Earth by 157 kilometers.
The two supermoons of 2021 and a bit of history
The moon tells Muslims when Ramadan is beginning and marks the Hanuman Jaynti for Hindus. In Islam the months are determined by moon phases. The months start with the first sighting of the crescent moon after the new moon. Now that we’re in the middle of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we are seeing the full moon!
Today’s full moon marks Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of diety hanuman.
On another note, have you ever wondered why it’s often referred to as the pink super moon? It’s because in the 1930’s, when the Maine Farmer’s Amanac was publishing American Indian Moon names for each month, the full moon in April was named after the herb moss pink.