UAE Folks Can Catch The Pink Super Moon In All Its Glory Tonight

The moon tells Muslims when Ramadan is beginning and marks the Hanuman Jaynti for Hindus. In Islam the months are determined by moon phases. The months start with the first sighting of the crescent moon after the new moon. Now that we’re in the middle of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we are seeing the full moon!

Today’s full moon marks Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of diety hanuman.

On another note, have you ever wondered why it’s often referred to as the pink super moon? It’s because in the 1930’s, when the Maine Farmer’s Amanac was publishing American Indian Moon names for each month, the full moon in April was named after the herb moss pink.