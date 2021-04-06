Ramadan Gatherings For Iftar And Suhour In The UAE Are Strictly Prohibited

This will be the second Ramadan during the pandemic. While the holy month is known for gathering family members and friends together, this will not be the case this year either. Safety above all else though, right? Gatherings will be strictly prohibited.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) are urging the public to avoid holding gatherings, visits and social events during the holy month. NCEMA are advising family and friends to opt for social media and digital platforms to communicate.

Ramadan tents are a thing of the past. Meal distributions from tents, restaurants, hotels and even from homes are not permitted. NCEMA are requested that everyone follow the specific Ramadan COVID guidelines as legal action will be taken against violators.

If you wish to pray in the mosques during the holy month, please note that they’re limited to 30 minutes only and strictly for men.