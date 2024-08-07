Real Estate Agents Denied A Woman An Apartment Because Of Her Nationality

A woman from Cameroon had been living in the UAE for quite a while but was searching for a new home in Dubai or Sharjah to rent. She found some listings on UAE-based property platforms and began contacting agents. The conversation was very typical between any agent and potential tenant… until they asked her where she was from.

The conversation took a shocking turn when she responded with her nationality

Many of these agents came back saying the building doesn’t allow tenants from certain countries. Knowing this, she began asking the agents before visiting the property if her nationality would pose an issue.

What these agents and landlords are doing is illegal

Provided that the tenant can cover the rent costs like anyone else, they should be entitled to the same rights. The UAE issued law, No. 02 of 2015 against any form of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, creed, doctrine, race, colour or ethnic origin. The law is intended to create an environment of tolerance and acceptance in the UAE. Residents constantly preach about the UAE’s zero tolerance for discrimination, let’s keep it that way!

