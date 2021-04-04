Rio's Race From Team Angel Wolf Was All Sorts Of Inclusive

Team Angel Wolf are all about Inclusive Impactivity. Inclusive Impactivity is the inclusion of everyone in an activity for a positive impact. The family of four are dedicated an entire race for Rio, their son. Rio’s Race took place on Saturday March, 3 in Dubai.

Recently, the family were told they cannot participate at the Ironman 70.3 in Dubai which deeply upset them as Rio was really looking forward to it.

Rio’s Race took place around many places in Dubai and was the definition of Inclusive Impactivity