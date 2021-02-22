Over 1,000 Students Have Been Recruited As Safety Ambassadors By Dubai Police

The issue of bullying is something most of us have faced as students in school. Pretty unavoidable and common, unfortunately. Dubai Police realized the issue can be solved within the walls of the schools by recruiting Safety Ambassadors. Students have been advised for years to tell an adult if bullying is occurring at school but that is often not a permanent solution. Have Dubai Police finally figured it out? Dubai Police trained 1,090 students to raise security awareness among their peers and report incidents of bullying or abuse

The Ambassadors educate fellow students about their rights and what to do if they are bullied or face violence, negligence and abuse. Brigadier Mohammed Abdullah Al Mur, Director of the Human Rights Department at Dubai Police, stated. He also adds that this will become encouraging for other pupils to report such cases and contact the Women and Children’s Department of Dubai Police is they fall victim. In the unfortunate event that a student facing harm, violence or bullying at school, the Safety Ambassadors will patrol and report the incident to avoid reoccurrence

We educate children on their rights as stated under UAE Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 (Wadeema Law) in a simplified manner,” Al Beloushi explained. Fatima Al Beloushi, head of the Awareness Section at the Women and Children’s Department of Dubai Police, said. The students are from the ages of 6 to 16 and they all went through the workshops to learn more about their rights. In cooperation with various private and public schools in the city, the protection committees will protect the students from any bullying and raise their awareness on what to do if it occurs. Safety is the number one priority so click here to find out how schools are protecting their students from COVID-19.