A Family Has Named Their Son Fazza Because They Love The Crown Prince Of Dubai

You may have recently heard of the family that named their daughter Dubai because they absolutely LOVE Dubai

Evidently, the love for Dubai is being inherited into the new generation and here’s another latest example.

A Nigerian family chose the name ‘Rahman Fazza’ for their little boy because of their love for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai

Popularly known throughout the world as ‘Fazza’ (styled Faz3) – which is the Instagram handle of the Crown Prince and the name under which he publishes his poetry.

The name Fazza means “the one who helps” in Arabic.

Aww, isn’t this the cutest thing ever? Kudos to these legendary parents!

