The Beach JBR Ranked Among The World’s Top 10 Beaches

It might not be summer just yet but the weather is amazing. It’s sunny, there’s a light cool breeze, it’s not too hot or humid – it’s beach weather!

Beach Atlas compiled a list of the 100 best beaches in the world and ranked them in order for the Golden Beach Award 2024. Guess which lovely city made the list…

Dubai’s The Beach, JBR ranked 8th among the world’s best beaches list

The grading criteria looked at a few things on which The Beach JBR seemingly scored high on. The criteria include classic beauty, party & lifestyle, DEI (how visitors feel), community, natural diversity, and cultural significance.