Community

The Beach JBR Ranked Among The World’s Top 10 Beaches

Farah Makhlouf
By

It might not be summer just yet but the weather is amazing. It’s sunny, there’s a light cool breeze, it’s not too hot or humid – it’s beach weather!

Beach Atlas compiled a list of the 100 best beaches in the world and ranked them in order for the Golden Beach Award 2024. Guess which lovely city made the list…

Dubai’s The Beach, JBR ranked 8th among the world’s best beaches list

The grading criteria looked at a few things on which The Beach JBR seemingly scored high on. The criteria include classic beauty, party & lifestyle, DEI (how visitors feel), community, natural diversity, and cultural significance.

The Lovin Experience Abu Dhabi Show: UAE Stands Against Israel’s Decision To Seize Palestinian Land

 

READ NEXT: 202 Beggars Were Arrested In The First 2 Weeks Of Ramadan In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Shopping

See more

More like this