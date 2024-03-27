202 Beggars Were Arrested In The First 2 Weeks Of Ramadan In Dubai

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time of generosity and giving back. There are many ways you can make a difference that are encouraged. One thing that is highly discouraged is giving money to beggars.

Beggars use this time and take advantage of people’s generosity for their personal gain.

Dubai Police arrested 202 beggars in the first two weeks of Ramadan, as part of their anti-begging campaign

112 men and 90 women were arrested for begging, most of whom are here on a visit visa

Violators may be subject to a minimum fine of AED5,000 and up to 3 months in prison. As for those who organise begging rings and fly people from abroad to join, they are subject to a minimum fine of AED100,000 and 6 months in jail.

Members of the public are advised to report any illegal activities or begging by calling 901 or using the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police smart app. It must be further notes that donations must be made to registered and legitimate charitable organisations only.