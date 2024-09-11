The iPhone 16 Pre-Order Is Now Available In The UAE With A Starting Price Of AED 3,399

Another September, another iPhone! It’s that time of the year when Apple launches their latest and greatest devices and the iPhone 16 just landed. They released the iPhone 16/plus and iPhone 16 Pro/Max, with prices starting at AED 3,399 and reaching up to AED 5,099.

Pre-orders in the UAE for the iPhone 16 will open on Friday, September 13, on Apple’s website

While some people NEED to have the latest version, others are taking a back seat and waiting for the following September launch. Lovin Dubai asked the WhatsApp group if they’d buy the new iPhone. Currently, 104 people said YES and a whopping 420 said NOPE. Wanna join the chat? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp!

