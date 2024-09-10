Here’s How Much It’ll Cost To Rent A Place In Dubai

Moving to the Dubz? It’s such a great move and you’ll really enjoy living in this spectacular city. You’re going to need to jot down a few things so you’re prepared for such a change. This city is lavish and can be quite expensive. This article will cover the costs (metaphorically speaking) of moving to Dubai.

You need quite a bit of cash to pay the rent and deposits before you move to a place in Dubai

Let’s start with the rent, aka the bulk of the money!

1. Rent in Dubai:

Rent is paid with cheques and that could be 1, 2, 4, 6 or 12 but paying monthly is kind of hard to find. So you’ll need to have that first cheque done and signed before you move in. If you haven’t found your dream home in Dubai, be sure to check out Bayut, Property Finder and Dubizzle (which is also a great source for buying and selling items).

2. Next is agency fees:

Normally it is 5% of the annual rent (but it depends and it could be more).

3. Security deposit:

That’s a set amount of 5% for non-furnished homes and 10% for furnished.

4. Ejari:

Most of the time the real estate agency will apply for your Ejari and send you the bill. If not, it’ll cost:

AED120 through the mobile app or website

AED215 through trustees’ centre

5. Gas:

If your place requires gas then the cost will depend on the company. Normally it’s around AED 1,000 total. Some will be refundable and some will be connection charges.

6. Chiller:

A.C. is the most important part because it gets HOT in Dubai. Some homes are “chiller-free” which means the cost will be added to the DEWA bill. Otherwise, you have to pay for the chiller. The bill is as follows: consumption charge + demand charge + fuel surcharge. The cost will depend on the company but it’s also around AED1,000.

7. Dewa:

DEWA is the electricity and water supply for your home. The breakdown for the deposit is:

AED 2,000 (refundable)

AED 130 supply activation fee

So yeah that’s the cost breakdown you have to know before you move into your new home in Dubai!