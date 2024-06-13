These 10 Coffee Spots In Dubai Will Give You The Perfect Caffeine Fix

Dubai is known for its towering skyscrapers, luxurious malls and bustling markets, but not many know it’s also home to some of the finest coffee spots. And who can honestly say they start their day without a cup of hot or iced coffee?

Whether you’re a resident or a tourist, these top 10 coffee shops will give you the perfect caffeine fix

10. Arabica is a fan fave and a must-try

If you like your coffee strong then you’ll love Arabica because every sip is perfection. You’ll find it in the most popular places across Dubai like Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Walk and a few others. The vibes in this place are minimalistic yet cosy. Their Kyoto-style slow-drip coffee is a must-try, perfect for savouring the delicate flavours.

9. Step into a world of romance and whimsy at Forever Rose Café

This Instagrammable spot is adorned with enchanting rose decorations. The coffee here is as delightful as the décor, with their signature rose latte being a crowd favourite.

8. Yes, you read that right! ADNOC is not just a petrol station

Their coffee shops are known for brewing some surprisingly good coffee. It’s a great pit stop for a quick caffeine boost while you’re on the go. Try their iced Spanish latte – it’s unexpectedly excellent.

7. Spill the Bean is one of “the best independent coffee shops in the world”- The Financial Times

Located in The Sustainable City, Spill the Bean is the perfect spot for eco-conscious coffee lovers. This cozy café serves organic and fair-trade coffee. Pair your cup of joe with one of their delicious vegan treats for a guilt-free indulgence.

6. The vibes at Angel Cakes in Dubai Mall are simply unmatched

For those with a sweet tooth, Angel Cake in Dubai Mall offers an array of delectable desserts alongside their coffee. The café’s chic and elegant ambience makes it an ideal spot for a mid-shopping spree coffee break. Don’t miss out on their speciality – the angel cake latte.

5. Olab has a branch that’s open 24/7 because sometimes you need a night cap!

Olab at JBR combines beach vibes with top-notch coffee. Enjoy a leisurely coffee with a stunning view of the sea. Their cold brew is incredibly refreshing, perfect for Dubai’s warm climate. And it’s their JBR branch that’s open all day, every day.

4. Go local with Filli Cafe local blend coffee and teas

Filli’s is a beloved local chain famous for its signature Zafran tea, but their coffee is just as noteworthy. With multiple locations across the city, it’s a convenient choice for a quick and tasty coffee fix. The Karak coffee comes highly recommended.

3. La Brioche is known to French-ify their coffees

La Brioche brings a touch of French elegance to Dubai’s coffee scene. Their pastries are to die for, and the coffee is equally impressive. Enjoy a croissant with your cappuccino for a quintessentially Parisian experience.

2. Breakfast and coffee? Friends Avenue Café is the answer

Located in Motor City, Friends Avenue Café is a delightful neighbourhood spot with a warm and welcoming vibe. Known for its cozy atmosphere and friendly service, this café serves excellent coffee alongside a delicious breakfast and brunch menu. Try out their avocado toast paired with a flat white – delish!

1. Peet’s Coffee whips up fab coffee classics but also some with unexpected twists

End your coffee tour at Peet’s Coffee, where quality and consistency reign supreme. Known for their strong and robust brews, Peet’s offers a wide range of options for coffee aficionados. Their dark roast is a great pick-me-up after a day of exploring Dubai.

So, there you have it, folks – the top 10 places to enjoy a cup of coffee in Dubai. Each spot offers something unique, ensuring that your coffee experience in this vibrant city is nothing short of extraordinary.