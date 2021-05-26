د . إAEDSRر . س

This Vet Physiotherapist In Dubai Got A Cat To Go From Paralysed To Running

Finding cats on the streets just makes your heart ache for them. Rescuers have been gathering the ones that need urgent vet visit to make sure they leave with a clean bill of health.

A vet physiotherapist made it her mission to get those animals off the streets, and on their feet… or rather on their paws.

Megan Taylor is a vet physiotherapist and she got a cat to go from absolutely paralysed to walking on all fours

 

The cat she helped was abandoned on the street and paralysed

Meet Mimi! Vet physiotherapist, Taylor knew exactly what Mimi needed. She started Mimi with daily physiotherapy as she was unable to stand or walk. Luckily this feline is really food motivated, so it helped move the process along.

Taylor did some electrical electrical muscle stimulation, acupuncture, range of motion exercises, and laser therapy. After some time Mimi was able to start walking. She fell sometimes but was getting stronger.

Now she’s no longer a paralysed cat but one that needs a home that she can run freely and safely in

Taylor worked with so many cats and dogs besides Mimi. We as humans often are required to do physiotherapy sessions, pups and kittens are no different. If you believe your furry friend needs to get checked, head over to Modern Veterinary Clinic in Dubai!

 

