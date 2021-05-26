This Vet Physiotherapist In Dubai Got A Cat To Go From Paralysed To Running

Finding cats on the streets just makes your heart ache for them. Rescuers have been gathering the ones that need urgent vet visit to make sure they leave with a clean bill of health.

A vet physiotherapist made it her mission to get those animals off the streets, and on their feet… or rather on their paws.

Megan Taylor is a vet physiotherapist and she got a cat to go from absolutely paralysed to walking on all fours