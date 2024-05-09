WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Enjoy Your Days Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

8. The Big Balloon Ride is a magical ride that everybody needs to try at least once

The newly launched Big Balloon Ride offers a magical and romantic experience, suitable for all age groups, providing an opportunity for families to create cherished memories together. Each ride lasts approximately 5-7 minutes and returns to the same landing deck on the ground. The ride offers a unique floating platform experience with a spectacular 360-degree aerial view.

The Big Balloon Ride accommodates passengers of all ages, including babies who only need to be in a baby harness. It is the only balloon ride which is designed for safe wheelchair access.

Where? Kisok 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Price? Ranging from AED 10 to AED 100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

7. A kids clothing store has opened up at Kidzania for this week only

Pilolo, a sustainable online children’s fashion clothing brand has unveiled at KidZania, Dubai Mal. Designed in London, Pilolo offers a range of stylish yet functional clothing for children aged 4 to 9, providing trendy and affordable options for the little ones.

Pilolo’s showcase and brand activation at KidZania features interactive fun activities, competitions, and a fashion show, all meticulously crafted to ignite children’s creativity and imagination. From Pilolo Iron-On Patches to Lolo Eyes Competitions, the event boasts an array of engaging experiences where kids can express themselves freely.

Where? Kidzania, Dubai Mall

When? Until May 11 only

For more information on the brand, visit their website.

6. Experience the Adventure of a Lifetime with Gulf for Good’s Mt. Kilimanjaro Ladies-Only Challenge

The upcoming Gulf for Good Mt. Kilimanjaro Ladies Only Challenge is a perfect way to support a charitable initiative while conquering Africa’s tallest peak. The empowering expedition is scheduled to take place between July 15th- 25th to raise AED 5,000 (per participant) for The Foundation of African Empowerment (FAE).

During the expedition, you will trek through diverse landscapes, make lasting connections, create unforgettable experiences, and contribute to meaningful causes that make a big difference in the world.

To sign up and view the full itinerary for the women’s challenge, visit the Gulf for Good website and keep up with the latest news on Instagram @Gulf4Good

5. A cat adoption event happening every week in May

It’s the ultimate feline fiesta every weekend in May! Get ready to meet your purr-fect match at our cat adoption event, brought to you by Petooti and Pet Haus cattery. Explore an array of adorable cats, each ready to steal your heart and find their forever home. It’s your chance to cuddle, play, and connect with these amazing feline friends!

And here’s the cherry on top: if you opt to adopt through Petooti, enjoy exclusive discounts on premium cat supplies, boarding, and grooming services from Pet Haus! Don’t miss out on this pawsome opportunity to save a life and gain a lifetime of love!

Where? Pet Haus Cattery, SZR

When? Every Saturday and Sunday

Time? 8 am to 5 pm

4. New Spot to explore in Dubai – JUYI Restaurant & Lounge

JUYI Restaurant & Lounge, a newly unveiled Japanese fine dining and nightlife hotspot, has launched captivating offers to explore. JUYI Restaurant & Lounge has introduced a captivating twist to the Dubai food scene. This fine dining establishment offers an exquisite Japanese cuisine experience, coupled with a vibrant playground of fun music and high-energy entertainment that is poised to redefine culinary indulgence.

From the Tokyo Twilight Brunch to Industry Night offers, they’ve got several offers available at a special introductory price.

Where? Paramount Hotel Business Bay

3. Unleash the WOW with a birthday celebration at OliOli(R)

OliOli® invites parents to discover its delightful birthday party packages, tailored to make every celebration a joyous, memorable and stress-free experience.

OliOli®’s birthday packages are designed to cater to the unique interests of each birthday child! With fun-filled activities in each gallery, guided play, scavenger hunts, workshops led by their Imaginators, unique party favours and delicious party food, it’s a celebration full of excitement and exploration!

For more information and to book your birthday party, visit https://olioli.ae/birthdays/ or call on 04 702 7300. Be sure to follow OliOli® on Instagram @olioliuae.

2. Boho Bliss Awaits at Ula with Gorgeous Ladies Day and Night Deals at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Ras al Khaimah

Ula, the captivating Boho-inspired enclave nestled within Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan RAK, announces two amazing deals for ladies, taking place during the day and night.

Boho Beach Ladies Day

Embrace the sun-kissed shores and azure waters with Ula’s Boho Beach Ladies Day, every Friday from 12pm to 5pm. For just AED 99, revel in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation, complete with pool and beach access and a refreshing bottle of sparkling brut or rosé

Sandy Souls Friday Ladies Night

As the sun sets, indulge in the culinary delights and spirited ambiance of Sandy Souls Friday Ladies Night, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Priced at just AED 99, this evening experience includes a mouth-watering 3-course set menu featuring tantalizing dishes such as burrata, calamari, striploin steak, tuffoli pasta, and decadent cheesecake. The meal is further enhanced by three complimentary drinks including craft cocktails like Pink Lady, Mojito, Tom Collins, as well as wines and spirits.

Where? Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan RAK

1. Last week to enjoy great deals at the Dubai Food Festival

This festival stands as your gateway to the extraordinary food scene of Dubai, serving up an eclectic mix of everything from luxurious dining to authentic local eats. Dubai Food Festival is a must-do for anyone keen to explore new restaurants or simply indulge in the joy of food. Prepare for a festivity of flavours and traditions, and experience firsthand why Dubai stands as a premier global destination for culinary enthusiasts.

Highlights include: