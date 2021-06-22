DXB International Airport Now Has The World's Largest PCR Testing Lab

Travelling has been on the rise so this project is to accommodate and accelerate the number of tests performed everyday.

It’s a requirement that travellers arriving to Dubai must take a complimentary yet mandatory PCR test at the airport. They’ve been pretty efficient, fast and the results often come out in less than 12 hours. Now Dubai has the world’s largest in-house airport lab for PCR testing.

Earlier today, HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum joined our CEO Paul Griffiths at the inauguration of one of the world’s largest and most modern rapid PCR processing laboratory close to @DXB pic.twitter.com/tCa6AfPsel

The PCR testing lab can process 100,000 samples daily and provide the results within a few hours

The lab is opening at the same time as Dubai International Airport’s main terminal. The reopening of Terminal 1 will open 3,500 job opportunities and definitely a surge in traffic. It will also greatly reduce the waiting time for arriving passengers. The reopening of Terminal 1 will come into effect on June 24.

The new PCR testing lab is a whopping 20,000 square-feet and located near Terminal 2.

As the world’s busiest international hub, we’re keen to ensure the airport journey in Dubai is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols and preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum , the president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and founder of the Emirates Group, said.

The lab is linked to government reporting platforms to ensure secure and easy sharing of data between health and regulation authorities and airlines.

The opening of one of the world’s largest airport inhouse labs for processing COVID-19 PCR tests is a fine demonstration of Dubai’s collaborative approach to tackling complex challenges and achieving great results.

HH Sheikh Ahmed added.