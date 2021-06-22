Coronavirus
DXB International Airport Now Has The World's Largest PCR Testing Lab
It’s a requirement that travellers arriving to Dubai must take a complimentary yet mandatory PCR test at the airport. They’ve been pretty efficient, fast and the results often come out in less than 12 hours. Now Dubai has the world’s largest in-house airport lab for PCR testing.
Travelling has been on the rise so this project is to accommodate and accelerate the number of tests performed everyday.
The PCR testing lab is a collaborative effort between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and lab operator Pure Health
The PCR testing lab can process 100,000 samples daily and provide the results within a few hours
The lab is opening at the same time as Dubai International Airport’s main terminal. The reopening of Terminal 1 will open 3,500 job opportunities and definitely a surge in traffic. It will also greatly reduce the waiting time for arriving passengers. The reopening of Terminal 1 will come into effect on June 24.
The new PCR testing lab is a whopping 20,000 square-feet and located near Terminal 2.
As the world’s busiest international hub, we’re keen to ensure the airport journey in Dubai is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols and preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond.
The opening of one of the world’s largest airport inhouse labs for processing COVID-19 PCR tests is a fine demonstration of Dubai’s collaborative approach to tackling complex challenges and achieving great results.
HH Sheikh Ahmed added.