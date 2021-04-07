All Dubai Uni & School Staff Members Must Take A PCR Test Every Week

You read the title and go like ‘wow seems excessive’ but this new rule goes beyond just weekly PCR testing and there are exceptions. Schools and universities are vital to be kept COVID-19 free because you can imagine that domino effect.

Hi – thanks for your question. The weekly PCR test is required only if you are eligible for the vaccine but choose not to take it. If you’re on a current vaccine schedule there’s no need to do the test.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) stated that teachers and staff members at Dubai schools, universities, early learning centres, and training institutes must be tested for COVID-19 weekly. This goes for face-to-face and remote teaching.

The exception to this rule are for staff members who have already taken the vaccination (even just the first dose), those on holiday, and those who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you fit the category, you don’t need to take the swab every 7 days. However, if you present symotoms of COVID-19, you must take a PCR test.

Eligible and unvaccinated school and uni staff members must take the PCR test every week