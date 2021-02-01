د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

BREAKING: Dubai Venues Will Now Operate At Specific Capacities Starting February 2

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The numbers of COVID-positive cases have been peaking as of late, resulting in the latest travel regulations for inbound passengers. Dubai has been taking measures to ensure the safety of residents. That being said, venues will once again operate at specific capacities.

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a new set of regulations with stricter capacity limits

Private beaches and pools, hotels, and malls will operate at 70% capacity, while indoor seated venues under the entertainment sector will operate at 50% capacity

Indoor seated venues include cinemas, entertainment and sport facilities. Restaurants and cafes are also required to close by 1AM.

Disregarding the new precautionary measures will result in harsher penalties. The new regulations will take place starting February 2 to 28. The Supreme Committee stated this is taking place due to the recent violations of preventative measures.

The Lovin Daily: A Dubai Resto Is Doing A AED1 Million Valentines Day Package

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?