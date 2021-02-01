BREAKING: Dubai Venues Will Now Operate At Specific Capacities Starting February 2

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a new set of regulations with stricter capacity limits

The numbers of COVID-positive cases have been peaking as of late, resulting in the latest travel regulations for inbound passengers . Dubai has been taking measures to ensure the safety of residents. That being said, venues will once again operate at specific capacities.

#Dubai ’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new set of precautionary measures against COVID-19 Supreme Committee: Measures taken in response to rise in violations of preventive measures Measures effective from 2nd February to 28th February 2021 pic.twitter.com/DmIN1ruuob

Private beaches and pools, hotels, and malls will operate at 70% capacity, while indoor seated venues under the entertainment sector will operate at 50% capacity

Indoor seated venues include cinemas, entertainment and sport facilities. Restaurants and cafes are also required to close by 1AM.

Disregarding the new precautionary measures will result in harsher penalties. The new regulations will take place starting February 2 to 28. The Supreme Committee stated this is taking place due to the recent violations of preventative measures.