NCEMA: Residents Must Abide By The COVID Regulations As Eid Al Adha Approaches

Typically Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha holidays are a time when families and friend get together. This is not a very typical time, given the pandemic so COVID regulations are in place to control the spread of the virus. We are approaching the season of vacations and Eid Al Adha so it’s important now more than ever to abide by the precautionary measures and get the vaccination. Also Read: Abu Dhabi Restricts Entry: ‘Green Pass’ Mandatory For All Residents NCEMA are reminding all residents to abide by the COVID regulations as Eid Al Adha approaches

Eid Al Adha holidays are a vulnerable time with COVID-19 The number of infections in the UAE after Eid Al Fitr holiday showed an increase. This is due to failure to abide by the precautionary measures as well as hosting large gatherings. Dr. Farida Al Hosni, the official spokesperson for healthcare sector of the UAE is recommending that all eligible individuals to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The health authorities are also providing booster doses of the vaccines that come highly recommended to people with chronic diseases and the elderly. The booster dose is a means of enhancing the immunity response.

Fully vaccinated individuals are less susceptible to infections, complications, and hospitalisation The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with medical organizations, conducted a study to analyse the efficacy of vaccines amond those who are unvaccinated. It showed that fully vaccinated individuals and those who got the booster dose are less susceptible to infection, complications, hospitalization, and the need for ventilators compared to unvaccinated individuals. Vaccination rates have reached 87.17% of the total eligible population of the UAE! As well as 97.52% of the elderly population in the country.

