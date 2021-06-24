Coronavirus
The Flight Ban Continues: India-UAE Travel Is Still Suspended
Last week, we heard restrictions were lifted on flights from Nigeria, South Africa, and India to Dubai. Dubai authorities announced residents COULD return, with strict guidelines in place for all travellers.
This week, however, Emirates announced the South Africa flight ban would remain in place until July 6 and now it looks like both Indian and UAE airlines will also continue the India to Dubai flight ban.
We reached out to Emirates who have not yet made an official statement on whether the flight restrictions would continue, however in the last 24 hours the Dubai airline has been tweeting out messages to passengers outlining they don’t have an official update just yet.
“Our flights from India are not yet open”
Hi Dhruv, we understand that you are looking to travel at the earliest. Our flights from India are not yet open and the travel requirements are still under review. We'd recommend waiting for the official update. Thanks.
— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 24, 2021
“We’re planning to resume the service soon, but we are waiting for the exact travel protocols”
Hi Saleem, we're planning to resume the service soon, but we are waiting for the exact travel protocols to be published and the relevant permits form the Government authorities. Please keep an eye on our website for updated travel regulations: https://t.co/Olsg43K4eL. DM us 1/2
— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 24, 2021
Air India says flight restrictions will continue until July 6
Dear Mr. Gursehaj, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates.
— Air India (@airindiain) June 23, 2021
Air India says they cannot operate due to UAE Government restrictions
Dear Sir/Ma'am, flights to Dubai are being operated with curtailed schedule due to travel restrictions implemented by UAE government. Before planning your travel please confirm your eligibility for entry into UAE.
— Air India (@airindiain) June 24, 2021