The Flight Ban Continues: India-UAE Travel Is Still Suspended

Last week, we heard restrictions were lifted on flights from Nigeria, South Africa, and India to Dubai. Dubai authorities announced residents COULD return, with strict guidelines in place for all travellers.

This week, however, Emirates announced the South Africa flight ban would remain in place until July 6 and now it looks like both Indian and UAE airlines will also continue the India to Dubai flight ban.

We reached out to Emirates who have not yet made an official statement on whether the flight restrictions would continue, however in the last 24 hours the Dubai airline has been tweeting out messages to passengers outlining they don’t have an official update just yet.

“Our flights from India are not yet open”