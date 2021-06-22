20 Pics Of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah To Mark 20 Extraordinary Years

Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is simply iconic. June 22 marks 20 years after construction, and today the Palm is populated with fancy resorts, restaurant strips, running tracks, residential living and beach clubs… and that’s just the trunk and outer fronds, my friends! The inner fronds are well-established, exclusive hoods, home to the rich and famous. But fortunately, eagle-eyed snappers get us a full view of the lot. Here are 20 images of the Palm that will blow you away…

20. The view I want to wake up to for the rest of my life Image via @tgfromdubai

19. 50 shades of beautiful blue

18. New icons will continue to transform the Palm Jumeirah skyline

17. When you catch one part of the Palm looking at the other

16. Showing us how to get the very best view

15. Whoahhk this one is stunning with a capital SSSSSSS

14. Dat you boo? The Palm looks seriously fly from way up high

13. Taking your breath away with one more pic

12. The night sky shot is PHENOMENAL Photo by @Carlos.cr12

11. Future dream address: Palm Jumeirah, any frond will do

10. Another stunner for the coffee table book…

9. The other side of the Atlantis is just as dreamy

8. Dubai is the real glo-up. Here’s the proof

7. What life looks like if you live on the Palm

6. My Palm is better than yours

5. Here’s where you hit ZOOM to get a look at those magical villas

4. Showing off in evening glow Photo by @iamdocgelo

3. Looking razor SHARP in the morning sunlight Photo by @iamdocgelo

2. A closer look at one amazing resort, Anantara The Palm is a Thai-style escape

1. Proving the absolute splendour of this stunning landmark