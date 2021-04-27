The Great Emergency: Critical Oxygen Tanks Leave From Dubai To India *Graphic content warning* The Indian air force has begun airlifting 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tankers from Dubai to India, amid major international efforts to help relieve the country as it struggles to contain the pandemic. Both public and private sectors are working to accommodate India in its time of need. This delivery was arranged by Adani Group, a leading Indian business group, the group also secured four shipments of ISO cryogenic tanks filled with 80 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Saudi. The Air Force will deliver much-needed oxygen tanks to hospitals that are in critical condition, unable to cope with the rising surge of cases as Indian nationals take to social media to plead for essentials supplies the country so badly requires. Emergency supplies leave from Dubai to India

Thank you, Dubai. Thank you @IAF_MCC. We have secured another 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai. The Indian Air Force is airlifting 6 of these tanks today to India. Jai Hind!#GoodnessNeverStops pic.twitter.com/pBeWgG3Et0 — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) April 26, 2021

In the last 24 hours alone, India sets another stark record for the highest COVID cases in one country in a 24-hour period 351,991 new COVID cases were reported on April 26 along with 2,812 fatalities.

.@IAF_MCC airlifted 6 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and positioned them at Panagarh for refilling. Within the country, 2 Oxygen containers were airlifted from Jaipur to Jamnagar Air base. pic.twitter.com/EJ4BrnH740 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 27, 2021

Countries are pulling through as India sees a catastrophic rise of COVID cases The average new cases per 10 day period tallies at 321,623. The New York Times reports today, ‘countries, companies and powerful members of the diaspora have all pledged to pitch in, but it likely won’t be enough to stop the unfolding catastrophe.’ Along with the UAE, Saudi is also pulling through to supply India with Oxygen generators in their time of need, while the US is sending the raw materials for COVID vaccines. India produces the Astra Zeneca vaccine, so countries waiting on doses can expect to see a backlog in shipments. Cases are on a sharp incline and hospitals are suffering

*Graphic content* Images of mass graves and burning crematoriums filled with bodies who lost their lives to COVID-19 are starting international viewers into action. Our thoughts and prayers are with India at this time.

A crematorium in New Delhi, India on Monday continued to do mass cremation of those who died from #COVID19. The Indian health care system has struggled to cope with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, leaving patients' families begging for help on social media. Adnan Abidi/Reuters pic.twitter.com/tjkCi1s7pa — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 27, 2021