Coronavirus

The Great Emergency: Critical Oxygen Tanks Leave From Dubai To India

*Graphic content warning*

The Indian air force has begun airlifting 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tankers from Dubai to India, amid major international efforts to help relieve the country as it struggles to contain the pandemic.

Both public and private sectors are working to accommodate India in its time of need. This delivery was arranged by Adani Group, a leading Indian business group, the group also secured four shipments of ISO cryogenic tanks filled with 80 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Saudi.

The Air Force will deliver much-needed oxygen tanks to hospitals that are in critical condition, unable to cope with the rising surge of cases as Indian nationals take to social media to plead for essentials supplies the country so badly requires.

Emergency supplies leave from Dubai to India

In the last 24 hours alone, India sets another stark record for the highest COVID cases in one country in a 24-hour period

351,991 new COVID cases were reported on April 26 along with 2,812 fatalities.

Countries are pulling through as India sees a catastrophic rise of COVID cases

The average new cases per 10 day period tallies at 321,623.

The New York Times reports today, ‘countries, companies and powerful members of the diaspora have all pledged to pitch in, but it likely won’t be enough to stop the unfolding catastrophe.’ 

Along with the UAE, Saudi is also pulling through to supply India with Oxygen generators in their time of need, while the US is sending the raw materials for COVID vaccines. India produces the Astra Zeneca vaccine, so countries waiting on doses can expect to see a backlog in shipments.

Cases are on a sharp incline and hospitals are suffering

*Graphic content*

Images of mass graves and burning crematoriums filled with bodies who lost their lives to COVID-19 are starting international viewers into action. Our thoughts and prayers are with India at this time.

READ NEXT: UAE Could Impose Movement Restrictions On Unvaccinated People

UAE authorities warn residents that movement restrictions could be imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

At last night’s COVID press briefing, the NCEMA said the focus on the coming period will be in vaccinating everyone. ‘Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine will pose a threat to the safety of society and put all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, as it poses a major challenge to the national efforts to recover.’ And so, the government calls on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine.

