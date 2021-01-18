New COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Can Accommodate 4,000 Visitors Per Day

The vaccine fighting against coronavirus has become available to the public and while many have already received the jab, centers have been full of patients waiting to get theirs

With the rise in demand for the vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the opening of a new vaccine center that can accommodate up to 4,000 people a day

The center is located in One Central at the Dubai World Trade Center. It was launched in just 72 hours according to the DHA. If you wish to get the vaccine at alternate venues, click here for the list to where you can get the free vaccination.